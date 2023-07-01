Gordon backs new DOT slogan; wants more tourism infrastructures

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Senator Richard Gordon has expressed his support to the new slogan of the Department of Tourism (DOT) as this speaks of love for the country and the appreciation of its natural beauty.

“It has double meaning. [First, it means] you love the country, or you say [it as an expression] like wow, ang ganda ng Pilipinas! Love the Philippines!” he told reporters in an interview in Cebu City on Saturday, July 1.

The “Love the Philippines” slogan of DOT was also easy to relate to, he said.

However, Gordon said, the new slogan was a mere slogan that would not have much bearing on the promotion of the country’s tourism destinations.

Gordon, who was tourism secretary from 2021 to 2024 and the current chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, said that what was more important was the availability of infrastructure and facilities that visiting tourisms could use.

“[A] slogan is nothing. What is important is that we have infrastructures. Kailangan maayos ang ating infrastructure, air conditioned ang [airport], maayos ang restrooms. If there is a culture of tourism in your community, it will always make heads turn,” he said.

“I have no complaints about it [new tourism slogan]. [But] we have bigger fish to fry. We need the tourist to come here para kumita, may pambili tayo,” he added.

Last June 27, DOT unveiled its new tourism campaign “Love the Philippines,” which replaced the “It’s More Fun In the Philippines” catchphrase launched in 2012.

RELATED STORIES

DOT to break ground for 10 tourist service areas

DOT secretary: 1.7M int’l arrivals sign of recovering tourism industry

Cebu tourism sector welcome Frasco’s appointment as DOT Secretary

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP