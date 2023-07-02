Orchestra-conducting robot wows Seoul crowd
SEOUL — A South Korean-made robot made its debut as an orchestra conductor before a sellout crowd in Seoul on Friday, wowing the audience with a flawless performance in place of a human maestro.
Named “EveR 6,” the 5-feet, 10-inch-tall (1.8 meters) robot guided more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea who were playing traditional Korean instruments.
The robot successfully guided the compositions, both independently and in collaboration with a human maestro who was standing next to it for about half an hour, entertaining the more than 950 audience members who had packed the National Theater of Korea.
Not bad for rookie
The robot was showered with applause when it first appeared from below the stage on a lift and turned to face the audience, bowing in greeting.
Throughout the performance, the robot’s blue eyes stared unblinkingly at the musicians, only nodding its head in time to the music.
The rookie performed well on its stage debut, audience members said.
