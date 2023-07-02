DSWD-7 targets over 150, 000 Supplemental Feeding Program beneficiaries

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) targets to enroll 150,637 children in their Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) this year.

This was confirmed by Ma. Romilene Padilla, nutritionist-dietitian III of DSWD-7.

Padilla said that the beneficiaries of the program are kids, who are aged 2 to 3 years old in under the supervised neighborhood playgroup and those who are 3 to 4 years old and enrolled in child development centers or daycare centers.

DSWD-7 will allocate P21 per child per day during the program’s implementation.

“Actually ang atong mga kauban sa LGU magsugod na sila ug panimbang July until August. So paghuman nila ug panimbang usa nato mailhan kun pila kabuok ang malnurished nga children for Central Visayas,” Padilla said.

Jennica Shane Duka, nutritionist-dietitian I of DSWD-7, also revealed that among the food provisions that they would prepare would include milky bun, ready-to-eat food, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, corned beef, macaroni, beef loaf, and champorado with milk.

On the weekdays, the meals would be prepared at the child development centers, while ready-to-eat food would be distributed during weekends.

The beneficiaries will receive food provisions for a period of 120 days.

While they feed the children, DSWD-7 would also monitor the progress of their health. They would keep a record of the their weight and height to determine any health improvements.

In addition, DSWD-7 would also partner with the National Dairy Authority (DNA) and Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) for the distribution of milk provisions to LGUs with ‘severe condition of malnutrition.’

“Kadtong mga LGUs nga daghan-daghan pa ug mga bata nga wala mo improve ang ilang nutritional status, sila ang tagaan gyud nato ug gatas,” Padilla said.

In 2022, at least 16,000 of 144,000 children enrolled in the SFP were identified as malnourished by the agency at the start of the program’s implementation.

Only 4,000 remained underweight when the program ended.

Meanwhile, Padilla is urging the LGUs and their health workers to continue to reach out to these malnourish children to ensure the continued improvement of their health.

