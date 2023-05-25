DSWD-7 says 45,003 food packs on standby if Mawar enters PH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has a standby of 45,003 family food packs (FFPs) worth P26,627,368, as the agency braces for the possibility of a super typhoon entering the country.

Earlier, PAGASA forecasted that Super Typhoon Mawar might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Aside from FFPs, the agency also has other food and non-food items (NFIs) worth P54,040,440.24 and standby funds of P2,215,658.24.

The agency also has available raw materials that can produce 5,091 FFPs worth P9.7 million.

They also have 7,378 ready-to-eat food worth 246,817 and 5,000 gallons (10 liters) of bottled water worth P433,750. Delivery of raw materials worth P2,249,425 is ongoing.

DSWD-7 chief: FFPs prepositioned

DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero revealed that they already prepositioned FFPs in strategic locations.

“The DSWD-7 has already prepositioned FFPs in strategic locations across all regions as part of its regular disaster response efforts,” Lucero said.

The DSWD-7 has 4,100 FFPs and 2,310 NFIs already prepositioned in Bohol; 7,373 FFPs and 927 NFIs in Negros Oriental; 12,535 FFPs and 2,400 NFIs in Cebu; and 250 FFPs in Siquijor.

Currently, the agency says that additional 3,400 FFPs are being loaded for delivery to the Bohol warehouse, while 50 laminated sacks, 50 modular tents, 100 family kits, 100 kitchen kits, 100 sleeping kits, and 100 hygiene kits are also loaded for delivery to barangays in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City

DSWD-7’s Quick Response Teams are also on standby mode and monitoring their areas of responsibility in coordination with the local government units (LGUs).

