Ricci Rivero did not say whole truth about mystery girl in interview, Andrea Brillantes tells DJ Jhai Ho

Andrea Brillantes has retaliated to claims made by her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Ricci Rivero, who said in an interview that the woman she saw at his place was just a companion of one of his friends.

During a “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” interview last June 27, Rivero confirmed speculations that the “Drag U & Me” actress saw him with a mystery woman, but that they were apparently able to sort out their misunderstanding. What cause their breakup, he said, were the unresolved personal issues between them.

But in a text message sent to TV host DJ Jhai Ho, which the latter revealed on his YouTube channel last Friday, June 30, Brillantes said Rivero intentionally left out certain details about the mystery woman, including that the woman in question was bare naked when the actress saw her in Rivero’s room.

Jhai Ho said he texted Brillantes to get her side following Rivero’s interview, who texted back: “Sabi ni Andrea, ‘LOL. Nakalimutan niya atang sabihin na hubad kong nadatnan ‘yung girl.’ At sabi ko, ‘Bakit may pa-ganung statement? Nanggigigil ako, Blythe. Napamura pa nga ako eh.’”

“Sabi ko, humanda naman siya sa akin kasi hindi ako papayag na ma-agrabyado ka ante kasi ikaw ang anak-anakan ko ever since.’ Though I love you [Ricci], but I just need to tell this to everybody kasi ito ang sagot [ni Blythe].”

(Andrea said, “LOL. He forgot to mention that I saw the girl naked.” Then I said, “Then why did he choose to make such a statement? I’m annoyed, Blythe. I even cursed. I even said that he needs to prepare for me because I wouldn’t allow him to hurt someone whom I consider as my own daughter.” Though I love you Ricci, but I just need to tell this to everybody because this was Blythe’s response.)

Brillantes, per the TV host, also noted that she stumbled upon the naked woman and Rivero were they were sleeping after what seemed like a drinking binge.

“‘Hubad sa kwarto niya.’ Sabi ko, ‘liar.’ Sabi niya (Brillantes), ‘Tulog siya. Hindi daw nila alam ang nangyari at lasing sila, hindi niya minention. Madami pa siyang hindi minention,’” Jhai Ho said, where he noted that he’s quoting the actress’ text.

(“The girl was naked in his room.” I said, “Liar.” She said, “She was sleeping. They didn’t know what happened and they were drunk. He didn’t mention that. He didn’t mention a lot of things.”)

In the video, Jhai Ho also revealed that Brillantes chose to not reveal the mystery girl’s identity in her text, and she remained mum on the details of their controversial split.

Rivero confirmed his breakup from Brillantes in a lengthy tweet last June, where he also appealed to netizens to respect their decision to keep it private. The latter then admitted in a “Magandang Buhay” interview that she hasn’t fully healed from their separation, but her heart is “doing okay.”

The ex-partners had since unfollowed each other on Instagram, as of this writing.

