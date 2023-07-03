Suganob’s camp ‘shocked’ with scoring of bout vs Nontshinga

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The camp of Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable was surprised with the lopsided scores from the three judges of the world title showdown against IBF world junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga on July 2 (July 3 Manila Time) in East London, South Africa.

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable promoter and manager Floriezyl Podot voiced his frustrations after Suganob lost to Nontshinga by unanimous decision.

“Our team is shocked about the scoring. As predicted, Nontshinga will always run,” said Podot.

Two judges, Jerome Lades and Gil Co, scored the bout 116-110, while Ammar Sakrous saw the bout at 117-110, all in favor of Nontshinga, who successfully defended the world title in his hometown.

Despite the loss, Suganob’s camp remained positive.

“We are sad, but we are motivated to be better. I know they will meet again because both fighters are young,” added Podot.

Familiar scene

Suganob’s team was anticipating a hometown decision as Nontshinga’s team was already celebrating even if the decision wasn’t announced yet.

It can be recalled that in 2021, Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian Araneta fought Nontshinga in Gqeberha, South Africa, for a world title eliminator.

Nontshinga won the bout by unanimous decision despite getting knocked down in the final round.

The defeat stained the record of the 25-year-old Suganob. He now has 13 wins (4 KOs) with one defeat.

Nontshinga remained unbeaten in 11 bouts with nine knockout victories.

Suganob remained upbeat after the loss, thanking everyone who supported him in his world title journey.

“Una sa lahat, gusto kong pasalamatan ang ating Panginoon sa proteksyon na ibinigay niya sa’kin sa ibabaw ng ring kahit bigo akong maipanalo ang laban. Sa aking pamilya at supporters, maraming salamat sa inyong suporta at dasal,” said Suganob in his Facebook post.

(First of all, I want to thank the Lord for the protection he gave me on the ring even if I lost. To my family and supporters, thank you very much for the support and prayers.)

Nontshinga scored big in the first round after landing a right hook that downed Suganob, but the Boholano boxer quickly got up from the knockdown.

In the following rounds, Suganob retaliated by cornering and pinning Nontshinga against the ropes with multiple-punch combos.

Sensing danger, Nontshinga decided to circle the ring to avoid getting cornered by Suganob.

Despite this, Suganob managed to trap Nontshinga several times throughout the bout while the latter banked on his jabs and counterpunches.

The same scenario continued throughout the entire bout, with Suganob trying to catch or corner Nontshinga, who was moving away from him.

It was until in the last two rounds that Nontshinga started to engage Suganob and exchanged punches a few times.

