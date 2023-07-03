Cebu basketball teams see action in return of noted pre-season tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Several Cebu basketball teams will be participating in the San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup, which is making its return after several years.

The tournament, which was last held in 2018, will return on July 7-9, 2023, at the Lux Oriens Gymnasium of the Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City.

The 2023 edition will not only have a Taiwanese squad but also the Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles along with the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, the first-runners-up of Cesafi last season, and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers.

“This is a high-level competition because we want to see a pure structured basketball happening. This way, we can increase their competition level ahead of the Cesafi tournament. Also, those who want to watch the games, we have free admission,” said Mark Anthony Ynoc, one of its organizers and a well-known basketball patron.

Ynoc said he is excited to welcome the competing teams of the tournament, especially the visiting National Yi-Lan Senior High School basketball squad straight from Taiwan.

“The last time we had this tournament was in 2018, we planned to continue it, but it was impossible during the height of the pandemic. This is a pocket tournament in Cebu because wala kaayo ta pre-season tournament for high school teams competing in the Cesafi. Mao na atong initiative,” said Ynoc.

“Last year man gud ang City of Bogo, through the CBSAA Trailblazers, hosted Cesafi’s pre-season tournament. This time, kani na pud nga tournament.”

This tournament has been happening since 2016 as a pre-season pocket tilt for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

The Cesafi basketball wars are set to start in August.

Ynoc added that San Remigio Properties has always been a huge advocate of sports, especially basketball. In fact, it has its own commercial team that competes in various tournaments here in Cebu with over 17 years of experience and has amassed 85 championships, always emphasizing its support at the grassroots level.

Also, San Remigio Properties has been a staunch supporter of the vaunted SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, the reigning and many-time Cesafi high school champion.

