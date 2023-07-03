Rama bares plans to build new dam during SOCA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To provide more water supply for consumers here, the city government wants to build a new dam.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, July 3, 2023, unveiled his plans for the construction of a new dam during his State of the City Address (SOCA).

In an audio-visual presentation (AVP), Rama announced that they are in talks with tycoon and Manila Water President Enrique Razon for the dam.

According to the mayor’s video-based Soca, Manila Water has already sent a letter of intent to the city government for the project. A feasibility study is also expected to commence soon.

Further details like the location and projected cost of the dam, however, are yet to be made public.

Rama, in a press conference, said they will leave it to Manila Water to make the pronouncements.

“They will be the ones to identify,” he said.

No long speech

Rama’s Soca on Monday marked his first year in office since he was elected for the city’s most powerful position.

Rama’s SOCA, however, deviated from how elected officials traditionally report the work they made during their term.

Instead of holding it inside the legislative hall, Monday’s event was held at Plaza Sugbo, which is outside of Cebu City Hall.

He also had foregone with doing long speeches, and instead presented his progress, accomplishments and plans in a video.

Those in attendance included Consul Generals from Japan (Hideki Yamaji), South Korea (Song Sewon) and China (Zhang Zhen), Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Sec. Terrence Calatrava, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, City Police Director Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and most of the city councilors.

Singapore-like Cebu City

The AVP segment took approximately an hour, which also reiterated the administration’s ambition to transform Cebu City like the city-state of Singapore.

“It’s a collective aspiration. It’s not my vision but a collective aspiration,” pointed out Rama.

Aside from a new dam, the mayor reported about partnering with at least eight national conglomerates for the construction of their socialized housing program involving medium-rise buildings, and a green school building.

He also pushed for improving public transportation here by welcoming proposals for a cable car and monorail. /bmjo

