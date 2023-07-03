13-year-old boy dies after father’s tricycle falls off road in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY — A tricycle loaded with at least 12 passengers, mostly children, crashed on Pangangan Island in Calape town, Bohol on Sunday, leaving a 13-year-old boy dead and others injured.

The fatality was identified as Zunle Gonzalos.

Police Master Sergeant Cromwell Enriquez of Calape Police Station said that the Gonzalos family from Barangay Alegria, Catigbian town, Bohol had a picnic on Pangangan Island.

While heading home after spending the day at the beach, Enriquez said the driver, Julian Gonzalos, the boy’s father, was busy looking at gleaners that he didn’t notice the tricycle’s front wheel went beyond the side of the road, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The tricycle fell and overturned thrice before hitting an electric post.

Zunle was thrown out of the vehicle. He hit his head on the stones.

He was rushed to Calape Mother and Child Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Other family members were treated at the hospital for minor bruises.

