Bohol town mayor resigns from office

TAGBILARAN CITY — The mayor of Jagna town, Bohol, has announced that he would step down in December 2023 from office to focus on his consultancy firm.

Mayor Joseph Achacoso Rañola shocked his constituents when he made his decision public during the 125th Independence Day celebration at the town plaza.

“I think I can help Jagna if I go back to Manila. I can help our country more by studying and scrutinizing the national budget (through our consultancy firm),” he said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

“I don’t need to be mayor or have another position in government to help,” he added.

Rañola’s resignation will take effect in December.

Vice Mayor Teofisto Pagar will replace him as mayor, while first councilor Wilfredo Ranis Viñalon will assume the vice mayoral post.

Rañola is a budget expert, lecturer, author and publisher. He is the president of the Center for National Budget, a Manila-based consultancy firm that assists senators and congressmen and other national agencies.

Jagna is a town located 63 kms east of the capital city of Tagbilaran with at least 37,000 people. It is famous for its kalamay, strawberry plantation, and diving sites.

When Rañola became mayor in 2019, he began his term of office by revealing to his constituents how much local government officials earned so people could demand accountability from them.

His inaugural speech also included a PowerPoint presentation on the municipal budget.

RELATED STORIES

Passenger ship runs aground in Bohol

Bohol LGUs told: Protect marine resources, learn from Panglao’s experience

Anda, Bohol resort owners want town’s environmental fee policy scratched

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP