Briton, mistress caught in the act in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Briton and his mistress landed in jail after they were caught together inside a house in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu on Tuesday, July 4.

Moalboal Police Station confirmed arresting the two adults sleeping inside a bedroom in a residential house in Brgy. Tuble, also in Moalboal, around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Briton was married and with an address in a gated subdivision in Brgy. Babag 2, in Lapu-Lapu City, located approximately 86 kilometers north of Moalboal.

Police Captain Etelberto Timagos, chief of the Moalboal Police Station, said the 36-year-old British man’s wife sought their assistance after suspecting her husband’s infidelity. The house where the suspects had been arrested reportedly happened to be a conjugal property of the married couple.

Enforcers followed the suspects toward a house in Brgy. Tuble where they eventually caught them in the act of doing the deed, prompting authorities to arrest them.

According to the police, the British suspect may face charges of marital infidelity, which is punishable under the Republic Act No. RA 9262, otherwise known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Law (“VAWC Law”).

The mistress, on the other hand, may be filed with cases on concubinage, they added.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the identities of the Briton and the mistress to protect the privacy of the families involved.

Moalboal is a fourth-class town located in the southwestern portion of Cebu province. /rcg

Editor's Note: This story has been rectified to reflect more accurate updates from the police.

