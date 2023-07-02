Husband, mistress land in jail after wife catches them in the act inside Carcar inn

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 02,2023 - 10:16 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A married man and his mistress were arrested after the wife caught them inside an inn in Sitio Tangasan, Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, Cebu on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

According to a report from Carcar City Police Station, the wife reported that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday she and her daughter found and stalked her husband with his mistress riding a motorcycle going to the inn.

After that, she immediately went to the police to ask for assistance.

The wife, together with the police officers, then proceeded to the inn and knocked on the door of the room where her husband and the mistress were checked in.

The responding officers caught the husband after the latter opened the door, meanwhile the mistress was caught inside the comfort room covering a bath towel.

The suspects were arrested at around 3:30 p.m.

The police then informed the suspects about the offense they committed and were brought to the station for proper disposition.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Remon Amance, desk officer of Carcar City Police Station, the wife will file a concubinage charge against the suspects on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Wife also catches husband in Cebu City

Last month, in June, in Cebu City, a male nurse and his mistress, who is a female nurse, were also caught in the act by male nurse’s wife inside a motel.

The were later arrested and detained and later faced charges of concubinage.

Husband catches wife in Negros Oriental

A similar incident also happened in May in Negros Oriental, but this time it was the wife who was caught in the act by the husband with her paramour inside their home in Guihulngan town, Negros Oriental.

The wife, 26, who is a teacher, was allegedly having an intimate moment with a man in his 30s inside the house at around 9 p.m. on that day in May.

According to the police report, the husband, who is a backhoe driver, was surprised when he was about to get inside the house and heard a noise.

Upon hearing it, he got worried that something might have happened to his wife, however, his worry eventually turned into anger after discovering the origin of the noise.

He immediately recorded the his wife and paramour using his phone and then proceeded to the police station for assistance.

The suspects were arrested on May 3, 2023 and were charged with adultery.

Police said that the wife and her paramour were charged on May 4 and were released from detention after they posted bail.

Talisay City and Bohol

In March, in Talisay City, a similar incident also happened, the husband also caught his wife with her paramour inside a lodge.

The husband then together with two men made a citizen’s arrest on his wife and her paramour, and turned them over to Talisay City policemen.

The wife and her paramour were detained and charged with adultery.

In Bohol town, also in March this year, a policewoman and another policeman were also caught in the act by the policewoman’s husband, were arrested and later charged with adultery.

The female policeman’s husband, who is also a policeman, caught his wife with another policeman, who was allegedly her paramour, checking in a motel in Talibon town.

