More than 600 triathletes vie in Sunday’s Sunlife 5150 & Go For Gold race in Panglao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 615 triathletes from different parts of the world will answer the starting gun for Sunday’s Sunlife 5150 & Go For Gold Sprint triathlon in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Sunlife, and Go For Gold the race returns for the sixth year to treat triathletes with a scenic and vacation-like race in the idyllic province of Bohol.

According to Sunrise Events Inc. general manager Princess Galura, they were able to enlist basically the same number of participants from last year’s race.

Also, the race route and the official venue will remain the same. The start and finish line, as well as the transition areas, will be at the Bellevue Hotel and Resort.

“Right now we have 615 triathletes. Hindi pa kami maka come up ng total number of triathletes kasi may pa isa-isa pa and may mga groups that are registering as of now,” said Galura.

ALL SYSTEMS GO

Galura revealed that after several meetings with the Bohol provincial government, the LGU of Panglao, local authorities, and her team, they’ve already covered most of the important aspects of the race.

“Actually, ilang beses na kami nag meeting, kanina nag meeting kami. So, basically yung meetings na lang namin is about the food, the security,” Galura explained.

“Wala namang major changes considering six years old na itong race na to. Halos pareho lang sa previous years. Isa kasi ito sa pinaka sikat na 5150 races sa Philippines, masaya kasi yung Bohol race, and the triathletes can stay for a while and have a vacation.”

CELEBRITY TRIATHLETES

The 5150 race which features a 750-meter swim, 20k bike, and 5k run won’t just feature elite triathletes from different countries.

It also has celebrity triathletes, most specifically Filipino heartthrobs Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli.

According to Galura, Pascual and Guidicelli have their own relay teams. They’re also joined by another celebrity, Paul Jake Castillo who will also compete in the race.

On the other hand, Galura revealed that compared to last year’s race where minor restrictions were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the triathletes will have a more relaxed atmosphere.

“The Province of Bohol kasi walang restrictions compared sa ibang lugar. Kami umaayon kami kung saan lugar yung race namin. Sa Bohol, walang restrictions, pero we still highly encourage everyone to wear a face mask sa race venue,” added Galura. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Ironman 70.3 participant dies

Return of IronMan in Cebu a blessing, says organizer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP