CBM Commences, Propelling Cebu in the Forefront of the Business Community

Cebu Chamber of Commerce officially opened this year’s Cebu Business Months with a grand opening salvo at the SM Seaside City Cebu last July 5, 2023.

We are here to position Cebu in the global arena. The future is here today. In six months of planning, we are prepared to prepare Cebu to be in the forefront of the business community, in the forefront of being a Singapore-like city. John Paul Chiongbian CBM Overall Chairman.

The highly anticipated inauguration was led by esteemed figures in the industry, including John Paul Chiongbian, CBM Overall Chairman, Hon. Michael L. Rama, Cebu City Mayor, and Hon. Eduardo Rama, Jr., Representative of Cebu City’s 2nd District. Together, they epitomized the unity and collaborative spirit that define Cebu’s thriving business landscape.

“If it’s not now, when? If it’s not us, who? We must take the lead for this country, and Cebu City will make it happen,” affirmed Hon. Michael L. Rama, Cebu City Mayor.

Organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CBM has earned its distinguished reputation as the longest-running business event in the region. Year after year, it catalyzes connections, drives collaboration, and fuels growth within the local business ecosystem.

“Welcome to the grand opening of Cebu Business Months, and the first ever launch in an SM mall. Together, this year’s CBM will be an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impact on our business community,” exclaimed Antonio Jayme Del Prado, Regional Operations Manager of SM Seaside City.

Under the captivating theme “Cebu Ta Bai” – Moving Forward, Shaping the Future, this year’s CBM aims to honor the rich traditions that have shaped Cebu’s success while embracing innovation and propelling the community into a bright future.

“We, in public service, remain steadfast in our support of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We are committed to creating a more business-friendly environment which will ensure equitable economic growth and development for all Cebuanos,” declared Hon. Eduardo Rama, Jr., Representative of Cebu City’s 2nd District.

Throughout CBM, diverse activities, seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities will take place, providing entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and aspiring business owners with invaluable insights, knowledge, and inspiration.

CBM showcases the resilience, adaptability, and entrepreneurial spirit of Cebu’s bustling business landscape. It serves as a platform for stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore collaborations that will drive economic growth and development in the region.

“Throughout this six-month celebration, we will embark on an exciting journey where collaboration is the essence in the realm of tourism. We will highlight Cebu’s new innovative food product developments, offering a platform to connect, engage, and discuss innovative technologies and best practices in the industry,” shared Charles Kenneth Co, President of CCCI.

As Cebu continues to thrive as a hub for innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, CBM stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of its business community to shape the future continuously. It celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence, the spirit of innovation, and the collective vision to position Cebu as a global business destination.

Mark your calendars and prepare for the dynamic and vibrant CBM experience. Join them in celebrating Cebu’s business community, where tradition meets innovation and where dreams transform into reality, shaping the future of Cebu’s remarkable business landscape.

