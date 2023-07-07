5th Corporate Cup kicks off July 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More teams means more fun and hardcourt action.

With this in mind, the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) is expected to be a slam-bang affair as it features more teams in the 5th Corporate Cup 2023, which kicks off on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Benedicto College-Cebu City campus gymnasium.

A total of eight teams will vie for supremacy in Cebu’s biggest basketball tilt for homegrown architects.

Two new teams are added into the competition this year. These are Kirby Building Systems and Diamondbuilt Development Corporation.

The rest of the competing teams are headed by the defending champions, the AEG Building Prints along with Cebu Home Builders, Boysen, Buildrite Construction Chemicals, Landlite Philippines Corporation, and Modern Windows.

“Aside sa nga mas daghan ang teams karon, mas nindot sad ang competition karon kay mas balanced ang mga team after sa drafting. Na bahin ug maayo ang mga maayo nga players sa lain-lain nga team kay scouted naman sila last season. Ang last season man gud, gikan pa ta ug pandemic, so ang mga players ug teams wala pa kaayo naka familiar kinsa to ang mga skilled nga players,” said CABC chairman Paolo Alberto during a presser on Thursday evening at the FGU Tower.

He was joined by CABC co-chairman Oliver Tan and team captains in Erwin Dalut (Buildrite), Klein Baladia (Boysen), and Justin Aspacio (Modern Windows) during the presser.

One of the main reasons why the tournament added two more teams are the increasing number of member architects of the CABC. Currently, CABC according to Tan has over 120 players and more are applying for membership.

“Mas daghan ang teams karon kay nagkadaghan sad atong members, mga bag-ong architects nang graduate ug nang pasar sa board, nag decide mi mo ug add bag-o nga team. Next conference mag add na sad mi ug lain nga team,” said Tan.

The tournament will have a single round robin format. The top four teams will earn a twice-to-beat advantage over the four bottom teams in the eliminations. The four winning teams in the eliminations will square off in the crossover semifinals, with the two winning teams to vie in the finals.

AEG Building Prints is the defending champion in the tournament.

READ MORE:

Shaquille Imperial helps Iloilo United Royals win in successful MPBL debut

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP