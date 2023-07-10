Dancesport Team Cebu City wins three golds in Vietnam tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) put up an impressive performance in the recently concluded 3rd Hanoi Stars Open Pro. G Cup Championship in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The team from Cebu won three gold medals in the three-day international dancesport tournament, which kicked off last July 7 until ended July 9.

Leading DTCC is its founder, Eleanor Hayco, and her pair Lloyd Bartolini. The pair won the senior 2 open latin and the senior 2 open standard divisions.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) double-medalist Angelou Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo returned to Hanoi, Vietnam, a year they won that medal and ruled the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) latin open category.

It can be recalled that Marquez and Sabalo campaigned for Team Philippines in the 31st SEA Games last year in Hanoi, Vietnam, where they bagged the gold medal in the latin single dance and silver in medal in the jive category.

This time, they ruled the WDSF open latin category, with Kazakhstan’s pair finishing at second.

Fellow Cebuano pair and 2019 SEA Games gold medalists in Pearl Caneda and Wilbert Aunzo rounded off the top three.

The fourth place went to Vietnam, while the fifth place was earned by teammates Mary Desiree Seraga and Jefferson Pimentel.

The sixth to eighth placers were from Taiwan, Korea, and Vietnam, respectively.

