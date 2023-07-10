Suan warns motorkad, trisikad drivers against overcharging

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has issued a stern warning against motorkad (tricycle) and trisikad drivers who overcharge, especially their local and foreign guests.

Suan said a fine of P1, 000 would be imposed on violators upon their arrest.

“Gi-awhag ang mga pasahero, mapa taga Cordova man o dili nga i-report ang mga abusadong drivers pinaagi sa pagkuha og hulagway sa motorkad unit apil na ang plate number ug driver niini,” Suan said.

The mayor said that several complaints have reached his office on the overcharging of fare by some drivers who ferry guests to tourism destinations in their town, including the 10,000 Roses Cafe that is located in Barangay Day-as.

Guests, he said, are asked to pay P3o to P50 per head per trip.

Suan said that Municipal Ordinance No. 2022-78 fixes the minimum fare for motorkad and trisikad at P20 if a single passenger is being transported to a particular destination in a particular trip.

Minimum fare is set at P15 per head in the event that two passengers are being transported to a particular destination at the same time.

A P5 discount is also extended to senior citizens, students, and persons with disability.

Suan said he already directed the Cordova Traffic Management (CTM) and the Cordova Police Station to investigate the overcharging complaints.

In the line with the mayor’s mandate, CTM distributed on Monday, July 10, a copy of their town’s fare matrix as they also directed motorkad drivers to place this on display inside their units.

