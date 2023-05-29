Seniors in Cordova will now be asked to vote in at least one election to qualify for cash aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Municipality of Cordova would implement a new policy in the distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said seniors would now be asked to vote in at least on election before they quality for cash aid.

Suan made an announcement of the new policy during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 29.

Currently, the municipal government allocates P500 per month to senior citizens, who were not listed as among the beneficiaries of the social pension of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

With the new policy, they would now be asked to vote in at least one election to qualify for assistance from the municipal government.

Suan said this is a means to make sure that they only release cash aid to town residents. At the same time, this would prevent non-residents from moving into their town to avail of their assistance.

By doing this, they are also ensure that they are spending town resources where it is most needed and this would prevent their allocation from being depleted before the year ends.

“So kung pananglitan ang taga laing lugar, ari diri magpalista kay ari mokuha ug pension, dili kaabtan ug usa ka tuig mahudtan dayon ta ug kwarta tungod kay ato man gigahin para didto bisan ug dili taga atoa,” Suan said.

The town started distributing financial assistance to its senior citizens just last year.

