Kris Aquino hiwalay na agad kay Mark Leviste: ‘He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend at talagang maaasahan’

BABALIK na sa Pilipinas si Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste para ipagpatuloy ang kanyang obligasyon sa kanyang mga constituents.

Ito ang ibinalita ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang Instagram post ngayong gabi at “hiwalay” na raw sila ng kanyang boyfriend, bestfriend, confidante at iba pa.

Ang caption ni Kris sa larawan nilang magkasama ni VG Mark, “This is a long overdue Gratitude post. Marc (yes it’s with a C) @markleviste is leaving to go home to fulfill his obligations to his Batangas constituents.

“Nobody I’ve ever been in a relationship with has ever given me as much love & encouragement. He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend and confidante, talagang maaasahan. The usage of WAS is correct,” diin ng TV host at aktres.

At saka ikinuwento ng mama nina Joshua at Bimby ang tungkol sa kanyang health condition na lumala pa ngayon.

“My condition (the connective tissue disease which in my case seems to be my Churg Strauss, the progression of my Crest Syndrome, and the start of both rheumatoid arthritis and SLE) has gotten progressively worse, from all my physical manifestations (namamaga both my right & left knees, there’s excruciating pain especially on my entire left leg, and my right knee, swelling in my lower back, and purplish blue toenails (the pain is so bad that taking a few steps kinakaya ko BUT longer walks kailangan nang mag wheelchair.)

“I asked Marc for a pause because with my condition the way it is now, I’m self aware enough to know that a long distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain.

“For the Filipinos working all over the world, I know I’m blessed to have Kuya Josh & Bimb with me- but most moms reading this will agree, we don’t want our kids to suffer from anxiety about our health, especially kung solo parent ka like me,” kuwento ni Kris.

Pinasalamatan niya si VG Mark at ang dalawang anak nito, “To A.L. and C.L. thank you for being so warm, polite, appreciative and so easy to get along. Like I promised while your dad’s not around consider the home we’ve leased to be yours as well.

“Thank you Marc for being here for me especially when my 2 ‘giants’ went home BUT our reality is that there’s a Pacific Ocean that divides us, a 15 hour time difference, and a 13 hour flight.

“You know how much I believe in you and the last thing I want is to be an obstacle in your career as a public servant. This isn’t just a line, you will always have a place in my heart.

“We may not have had our ‘happily ever after’ but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full- thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time,” mensahe pa ni Kris.

Sa loob lang ng 30 minuto mula nang i-post ito ni Kris sa kanyang IG ay almost 20,000 engagements na ang nakuha nito at kulang 500 comments na ang nagsasabing nalungkot sila sa kinahantungan ng love story nila ni Mark at ‘yung iba ay agarang paggaling pa rin ang wish sa nag-iisang Queen of Social Media.

