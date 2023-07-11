Mission Impossible 7 (MI7) takes a leap at SM City Cebu

Get ready to pick your side for the biggest mission yet as SM Cinema IMAX in SM City Cebu take you to the most daring, potentially lethal scenes Mission Impossible has ever dared to film at its newest movie installment, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will be shown on July 12 in 2D, IMAX, Director’s Club, and SM Cinema Events Screen at SM Cinemas nationwide.

Enormous stunts and a whole new level of adventure awaits as Ethan Hunt (portrayed by award-winning actor and producer Tom Cruise) reassemble and lead his IMF core team Luther Stickell (played by Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg) with Ilsa Faust (played by Rebecca Ferguson), as they take their impossible tactics in a globe-trotting chase while preventing a terrifying new weapon that can threaten all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands – the bureaucrats and bad guys.

From the dunes of Abu Dhabi to the bridges of Venice, to the cobbled streets of Rome and the vast mountains of Norway, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One raced to the gala premiere at SM Cinema IMAX in SM Megamall and at the IMAX Theatre of SM City Cebu. Present in the exclusive advance screening in SM City Cebu are local celebrities, media, bloggers, and influencers who made the premier night a star-studded event.

Watch the most awaited cutthroat scenes of MI7 at SM Cinema IMAX and have the best movie experience you wouldn’t want to miss. From the crystal clear images viewed from the best cinema screen in the country to the clearest digital surround sound system, you’ll get a fully immersive experience of the twist and turns of the action-packed film. The thrill is waiting, so choose to be on the edge of the most comfortable seat only at SM Cinema IMAX. Pair this with freshly popped popcorn, mouth-watering burgers, and other refreshments at Snack Time.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will be shown on July 12 in 2D, IMAX, Director’s Club, and SM Cinema Events Screen at SM Cinemas nationwide. Want special deals? Mark your calendars on July 1 to book your next movie date in advance at SM Cinema IMAX at SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Clark, SM Southmall, SM Cebu and SM Lanang and get FREE limited edition merchandise from Mission Impossible until supplies last. Visit www.smcinema.com or @SMCinema on social media to know more about great deals you can grab for the best movie experience.

ADVERTORIAL