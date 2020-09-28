15-foot python rescued in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–The attempt to measure the size of a reticulated python caused a disturbance at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall on Monday, September 28, 2020.

This after the python, which was later measured to be around 15-feet long, attempted to escape when personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) opened the sack where it was placed.

“Kita nako sauna ug bitin pero karon pako kakita ug ingon ana kadak-a,” said Dalia Tapia, a Clean and Green employee of Lapu-Lapu City.

(I’ve seen a snake before but this is the first time I’ve seen something this big.)

The python, locally called as “sawa,” was turned over to CENRO after residents from barangay Marigondon captured the snake as it was eating a newly born puppy.

“Nakit-an man kuno ni sa mga tawo nga nagkaon ug bag-ong anak nga itoy, maong ilaha ning gidakop,” said Geraldo Sillar, an admin aide of the Lapu-Lapu CENRO.

(They reportedly saw the python eating a newly born puppy, that’s why they captured it.)

The snake was eventually placed back inside the sack with the help of at least five men.

The python was turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas.

