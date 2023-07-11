IN PHOTOS: Multiple-vehicle accident in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | July 11,2023 - 01:46 PM

CEBU, Philippines–Several vehicles were involved in an accident along ML Quezon Avenue in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023.

Initial reports say that two drivers were pinned in their respective vehicles.

Here are some photos of the accident.

Photos from the multi-vehicle accident along ML Quezon Avenue in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Photos from the multi-vehicle accident along ML Quezon Avenue in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

/bmjo

