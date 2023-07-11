Single mother caught with P340,000 shabu in Cebu City buy bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 23-year-old single mother was arrested by the authorities with an estimated P340,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023.

The joint anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at around 1:35 p.m. by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Naval Forces Central, and policemen from Pardo Police Station.

Operatives arrested the subject of the buy-bust operation identified as 23-year-old Jonalyn Hamili, a single mother of three children and a resident of Barangay Inayawan.

According to Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, the apprehended woman was a newly-identified drug personality.

Hamili allegedly admitted that she did not have another job and this was her only source of income, said Alcantara.

She added that the alleged suspect usually meets with her buyers in different places of her choosing during her transactions.

The suspect allegedly disposes of around 200 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Seized during the buy-bust operation were two packs of suspected shabu weighing around 50 grams with an estimated market value of P340,000.

They also confiscated buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other non-drug evidence.

According to PDEA-7, the pieces of drug evidence were submitted to the lab for chemical analysis.

Alcantara said that the alleged suspect is now temporarily detained at the PDEA Regional Office VII in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, pending the filing of appropriate charges.

She will be facing charges of selling illegal drugs. /rcg

