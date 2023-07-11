Mandaue student dies days before her high school graduation day

A sister carried her dead sister’s picture as she did the graduation walk to the stage to receive her elder sister’s high school diploma.

This was after Trina Ouano, 18, of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, passed away due to complications caused by diabetes days before her graduation.

“Trina Ouano died last July 1 due to diabetes,” said Justin Estrera, president of the Student Supreme Government of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School.

“Nakaapil pa kini sa graduation picture ug kalit kaayo ang panghitabo, said Estrera.

(She even joined in the taking of the graduation picture and it (her death) was so sudden.)

Estrera confirmed City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez’s statement in a Facebook post that Ouano died of diabetes.

Sanchez posted on FB a picture of the sister together with relatives who stood in to receive the diploma of Trina Ouano.

Mandaue student dies months before graduation

Last June 16, a sister of a graduating student of the Mandaue City College also received her dead sister’s college diploma.

The sister of the late Abegael Inot received the latter’s diploma for finishing her course of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Human Resources Development Management.

According to Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, MCC administrator, it was Abegael’s dying wish to have her sister receive her diploma for her.

According also to Mandaue City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Inot died of lung disease.

Sanchez also said aside from her studies, Inot also worked as a call center agent at night and was OJT or on-the-job training in a post office at daytime.

