Buy-bust in Cebu City: Former DJ, waiter caught with P340K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former disc jockey or DJ and a former waiter, ended up in jail on Saturday, July 10, after they were caught with P340,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at dawn today, July 10.

Lyndon Setienta, 29, and Jersy Despi, 25, were caught with 50 grams of suspected shabu during the past 4 a.m. anti-drug operation, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, head of the Cebu City Police Office City Intelligence Unit (CCPO-CIU) in a phone interview.

Caballes said that the suspected shabu confiscated from the suspects had a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P340,000.

He said that both suspects were former colleagues in a bar in Mandaue City with Setienta then working as a DJ of a bar with Despi as a waiter there too.

Caballes said both suspects lost their jobs a year ago after the bar, where they worked shut down due to the pandemic.

He said it was then that Setienta of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City and Despi of Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City allegedly went into the illegal drugs business.

Caballes said that the two suspects had been allegedly selling illegal drugs for a year now.

He also described both men as allegedly in the city police’s watch list of high value individuals.

He said that both men could allegedly dispose from 100 to 200 grams of illegal drugs in a week.

Caballes also said that they also found out that Setienta allegedly had a contact at the Cebu City Jail, who allegedly helped him in his illegal drug business.

Both suspects were detained at the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Meanwhile, policemen in Consolacion also arrested an 18-year-old man during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pulpogan of this northern Cebu town.

Paul Joy Marinas of Barangay Pulpogan was caught with 0.16 grams of suspected shabu during the operation at past 2 a.m. today, July 10, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Fortunato Ty Ecle Jr., Consolacion Police Station chief in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Ecle said that suspected shabu confiscated from Marinas had an estimated DDB value of P1,088.

Marinas was detained at the Consolacion Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

/dbs