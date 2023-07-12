2023 Bar exams: 2 Cebu universities in final list of local testing centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Cebu universities are included in the final list of local testing centers for the 2023 Bar examinations according to the Supreme Court.

These are the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and the University of San Carlos (USC).

Based on the Bar Bulletin No. 4 issued on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by the Supreme Court, there are 14 local testing centers (LTCs) spread across the country.

Signed by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, the 2023 Bar examinations chair, the 2023 Bar exams will be held in the following venues:

National Capital Region

1. San Beda University – Manila

2. University of Santo Tomas

3. San Beda College – Alabang

4. University of the Philippines – Diliman

5. Manila Adventist College

6. University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City

Luzon

7. Saint Louis University

8. Cagayan State University

9. University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas

10. University of San Jose – Recoletos

11. University of San Carlos

12. Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao

13. Ateneo de Davao University

14. Xavier University

Moreover, the San Beda College in Alabang will serve as the national headquarters for this year’s Bar exams, where the court will supervise and direct the simultaneous operations in the LTCs across the country.

The applicants may choose their preferred LTC during the venue selection period which will be on July 24 and 25, 2023.

They can also select the venue through BARISTA during the selection period.

Furthermore, the Bar bulletin stated that applicants “shall not be barred from selecting the law school where they graduated as their LTC, or an LTC that is located farthest from their present address, as long as there is an examinee slot available.”

The 2023 Bar examinations will be held on September 17, 20 and 24. /rcg

