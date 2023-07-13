Construction workers caught with drugs, gun in separate police raids in Cebu City, Carcar

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 13,2023 - 05:56 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two construction workers were arrested in a span of 10 hours in separate police operations in Cebu City and Carcar City in southern Cebu on July 11 and 12.

One was involved with illegal drugs and the other one was caught with an unlicensed sub machine gun.

One of construction workers nabbed

First to fall was Reynaldo Trinio, a 38-year-old construction worker, who allegedly ran a suspected drug den in Sitio Panthom Lawis in Barangay Lorega-San Miguel, at past 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trinio was caught with seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams, which had a market value of P68,000.

Aside from Tinio, his neighbor and alleged cohort, Danilo Guhaw Jr., was also arrested in the buy-bust operation.

PDEA-7 target

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in their report, that Guhaw was the target of their operation.

During the raid, authorities also arrested a 38-year-old call center agent, John Howard Patalinghug, whom they described as an alleged visitor of the suspected drug den.

The raid on the suspected drug den was a joint operation of the PDEA-7, a team from PDEA Lapu-Lapu City, and the Parian Police Station.

Charges to be filed

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the three suspects were detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Alcantara said that Trinio would be charged with maintaining a drug den while Guhaw would be facing a case of selling illegal drugs.

She said that Patalinghug would be charged with visiting a drug den.

Carcar raid yields submachine pistol

Then 10 hours later in Carcar City, police raided a house in Sitio Bhokyol, Barangay Poblacion 3, and confiscated a KG9 sub machine pistol, bullets and a magazine of the machine pistol.

This was second of the construction workers arrested in 10 hours in Cebu and Carcar cities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, acting Carcar Police Station chief, said in a report that a search warrant was served on Kim Recillo at past 6 a.m. on July 12.

The search warrant which was issued on July 6, 2023 by Judge Joy Redoble, presiding judge of RTC Branch 77, 7th Judicial Region, Carcar City.

Construction worker arrested

Police arrested Recillo after serving the search warrant and the search ended with the confiscation of the machine pistol and ammunition from Recillo.

The arresting team was also led by Police Captain Warlito Tonacao, chief of the Carcar Police Station Intel personnel.

Recillo was detained at the Carcar Police Station pending the filing of illegal possession of firearm charges. | with CTU intern Mary Godinez

