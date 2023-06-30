Suspected drug den shut down; P115,600 ‘shabu’ seized in 2 drug busts in Cebu City, Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another suspected drug den was closed while over P115,600 worth of suspected shabu was confiscated in two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City and Siquijor Province.

The two separate buy-bust operations were conducted on Thursday, June 29, in nearly two hours and led to the arrest of five persons including an alleged ESL teacher.

Suspected drug den raided

In Cebu City at 1:40 p.m., operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and policemen of the Labangon Police Station shut down a suspected drug den in Sitio Balagon, Barangay Labangon.

The operation started with a buy-bust operation and ended in the arrest of Larry Ampoon, who was also known as “Logs” and was allegedly the suspected drug den maintainer.

Ampoon, 52, works as a technician.

Suspected drug den yields P108,600 shabu

Aside from that, authorities also arrested Ampoon’s alleged cohort, Francis Joseph Montealto, 40 and two others — Milanie Ida, 38, and Kim Craste, 22 — who were allegedly visitors of the suspected drug den.

The authorities confiscated 15 packs of suspected shabu weiging 16 grams in the Labangon raid.

According to PDEA-7 operatives, the confiscated suspected shabu had a market value of P108,800.

Aside from the illegal drugs, the authorities also allegedly confiscated several drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

Siquijor buy-bust

At past 3 p.m. of the same day in Siquijor Province, authorities also arrested an ESL teacher after he was caught with a gram of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation.

The authorities said identified the ESL teacher as 27 year-old Clark Chester Calibo and he was caught during the anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay South Poblacion, Larena town.

Newly identified drug personality

They confiscated six sachets of suspected shabu weighing a gram which had a market value of P6,800.

According to authorities, Calibo was a newly identified drug personality in the area.

The Larena buy-bust was a joint operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Siquijor Provincial Office, Larena Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU).

Charges of illegal possession and selling of illegal drugs were readied against the arrested suspects.

