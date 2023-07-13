Metro Cebu weather: Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers in the next five days

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Metro Cebu will be experiencing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the next five days or until Monday, July 17, 2023, the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat stated in a phone interview on Thursday, July 13, that the Southwest Monsoon or “habagat” is affecting the weather in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Quiblat said a low pressure area (LPA) is enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Visayas.

Based on an advisory issued at 3 a.m. Thursday, the LPA was spotted 295 kilometers East of Infanta, Quezon.

“We’re advising the public to keep on monitoring the issuance of weather information from Pagasa Mactan such as such as thunderstorm advisory, rainfall advisory, and even heavy rainfall coded warning,” he told CDN Digital.

“There is a possibility of heavy rains, due to severe thunderstorms particularly in the afternoon, evening, and early morning,” he added.

He also advised the public that, small non-motorized boats should be vigilant of the sea condition during orange-coded thunderstorms.

Wave heights could reach up to 1.3 to 3.3 meters.

However, with the sea condition, there would be no possibility of raising a gale warning for the next two days.

