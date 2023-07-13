In Lapu-Lapu City, 855 TUPAD beneficiaries receive pay

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A total of 855 Oponganons benefitted from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central (DOLE)-7.

Beneficiaries are set to received P4,350 each that they could claim from a partner remittance center using the cash cards that were distributed on Wednesday, July 12, to Olango Island residents and on Thursday, July 13, to mainland Lapu-Lapu City residents.

DOLE’s TUPAD program provides emergency employment to displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a period of 10 days.

This was implemented in coordination with the office of Lapu-Lapu City lone district Rep. Cindy Chan.

Alan Sumalinog, a 42-year-old resident of Sitio Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak, was among those who claimed his cash card for the TUPAD program.

Sumalinog used to work as a painter for a furniture company. However, he had to quit his job after he got sick and was hospitalized due to his constant exposure to the chemicals that they used for painting.

Although his hospitalization was covered by their company’s insurance provider, Sumalinog said, he still needed money for his medicines.

“Di nako mapalit ang tanang pito ka tambal nga gireseta sa ako sa doctor kay wala na man koy kwarta,” he said.

Sumalinog said he currently depends on his wife, who works as a seamstress, for his medication and other needs.

Lawyer Apple Collados, Chan’s chief of staff, said that each of the beneficiaries will receive a cash card that would serve as their coupons when claiming their pay through MLhuillier.

Program beneficiaries in Lapu-Lapu City were tasked to clean their respective barangays and plant trees and flowering plants.

They were asked to render four hours of community service per day for a period of 10 days or from June 6 to 16.

