Lapu-Lapu skyway project set to start in September, says Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Infrastructure works for the proposed Lapu-Lapu City skyway project is set to start this September, according to Mayor Junard Chan.

Chan expressed confidence that when completed, the skyway project would bring positive effects to the city’s economy and the tourism industry since this will cut travel time to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“Mao sab kini ang kasulbaran sa problema sa trapiko sa atong syudad kay aduna man kini exit sa lain-laing mga barangay. Pinaagi sa maong mga exit, mamahimo na nga dili na mag punsisok ang mga motorista sa atong main highway o sa circumferential road kay pwede na kaayo sila moagi sa skyway,” he said.

Called the Lapu-Lapu Expressway, the skyway project, the very first in the Visayas and Mindanao, would be implemented through Private-Public Partnership (PPP) between the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) Corporation and the city government.

The 12-kilometer project was estimated to cost P24.8 billion.

And since the project will be implemented under a PPP scheme, the city government won’t have to spent a single centavo, Chan said.

When it becomes operational, City Hall is expected to receive a share from the toll fee that would be collected from motorists.

“Gawas nga zero ang gipagawas nga budget sa atong pangagamhanan, aduna pa gyud tay bahin sa kita nga gikan sa toll fee sa mga sakyanan sama sa paagi nga gigamit karon sa CCLEX nga aduna bayad ang mga motorista nga mogamit sa ilang agianan,” the mayor said in an interview on Thursday, July 13.

The 4-lane skyway will connect the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that currently ends in Barangay Gabi in Cordova town to (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City.

In addition to revenues that the city would earn, Chan said he also asked the project’s proponent LLEX Corp., a consortium between Premium Megastructure Inc. (PMI), MTD Philippines, and Ulticon Builders Inc., to prioritize the hiring of Oponganons as construction workers.

Aside from the LLEX, Mayor Chan was also looking forward to implementation of other big-ticket project under his administration. These are the construction of the fourth bridge that will connect Barangay Ibo in their city to Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City; a new City Hall building that is expected to cost P800 million; and a multipurpose building beside the Hoops Dome that will house an indoor skatepark and badminton and arnis courts.

Chan also wanted to implement a socialize housing project on in a 25-hectare lot in Barangay Canjulao and the Mactan North Reclamation Development Project.

