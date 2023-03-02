Lapu-Lapu to start P24.8B expressway, to launch 4th bridge, 3 reclamation projects

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will implement megaprojects this year and in the first quarter of 2024.

This was confirmed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Chan said that among the projects that would be implemented this year would be the skyway project, also known as the Lapu-Lapu Expressway.

The project is worth P24.8 billion and will be constructed by a private proponent.

“Lapu-Lapu City will start constructing the first skyway in the Visayas and Mindanao. The first skyway outside Manila,” Chan said.

The project will be placed under a private-public partnership (PPP), where the city will not spend even a single penny on the project.

Aside from this, Chan said that the city would also launch three reclamation projects this year.

These include the 131-hectare reclamation project in Barangay Canjulao; the 400-hectare reclamation project in barangay Ibo, Buaya, and Mactan; and the 100-hectare reclamation project in Barangay Punta Engaño.

Chan assured that in the share that the city would get from these reclamation projects, the city would build socialized housing units, a bigger Arts and Design Building, and a sports facility.

“Pasalamat ta kay naa gyuy Ginoo (I am grateful because there is a really a God). On my first term there were lots of challenges, pandemic and typhoon Odette. Karon (Now), we’re more on solution of our problems,” Chan added.

Chan said that they were also set to launch the construction of the 4th Bridge that would connect from the Cansaga in Mandaue City to Marina Seaview in Lapu-Lapu City.

The mayor also said that they would also be constructing more streets to prepare for these developments, such as a coastal highway that would complement the 4th bridge.

RELATED STORIES

DPWH pushes for P94-B Cebu expressway

DMCI sees construction rebound in 2023

Lapu-Lapu City, LLEX sign MOA for construction of skyway

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP