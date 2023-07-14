Tropical Depression Dodong makes landfall in PH: 16 areas under Signal No. 1 – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area in northern Luzon strengthened early Friday morning and is now known as Tropical Depression Dodong, the state weather bureau said.

Consequently, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over 16 areas where strong winds between 39 and 61 kilometers per hour (kph) may be expected – which pose “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

According to Pagasa’s latest weather bulletin, Dodong already made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday and presently in the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 75 kph.

The state weather bureau warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to happen in the following areas under Signal No. 1:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Agno, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Anda),

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Meanwhile, Pagasa said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the rest of Central Luzon will experience monsoon rains due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and TD Dodong.

The Bicol Region, Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula may also anticipate rain due to the monsoon, it added.

