Talisay accident: CSWD prepares ‘diversion program’ for 12-year-old boy, parents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 12-year-old boy, who figured in an accident while driving his father’s pickup truck last Wednesday, will be made to undergo psychological evaluation and later on counseling.

Rez Alma Fe Bayno, a social worker from the Talisay City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD), said they would also develop a diversion program for the boy and his parents.

“Naa poy responsibility ang parents pud, dili lang ang bata kay kahibaw man gyud ta nga bawal modrive nga minor pa,” Bayno said.

READ: Boy, 12, drives father’s truck, hits another vehicle in Talisay City

After the meeting, Bayno told CDN Digital that they interviewed the child to ask if he was aware of what he did and the consequences caused by his action.

The interview is set to continue today, Friday.

Diversion program

After they finished talking to the child, Bayno said, they would develop a diversion program for him and his parents. She said that they would have to share the “responsibility” of the accident that happened late on Wednesday afternoon.

Bayno said that they would also be asked to report to their barangay hall once a month for some “interventions.” They will be made to undergo sessions that would remind them of the rights of a child and the responsibility of the parents in rearing their child.

Charges may be filed against the parents if they refuse to comply with these requirements.

Learn from the boy’s experience

Meanwhile, Tumulak is urging others to learn from the boy’s experience.

He said that minors should never be allowed to drive on their own. Aside from being a risk to their safety and that of others, they could also get arrested for driving without a license.

“Ato ni sigurong ipahinumdom, pag kanunay pagbalik sa atong mga parents nga đuna man tay balaod nga kinahanglan ang makakupot og lisensiya, ang nag-edad og dise otso pataas [usa maka drive]. So, kung duna gani higayon nga makamao mo drive ang ila anak, much better siguro nga tagoon na lang gyud ang yawi or naa gyud sila tapad sa ilang anak nga magdrive. Pero kinahanglan duna gyud silay student’s permit,” he said.

Student drivers may secure a student permit at the age of 16 or 17, he said.

“Pero kining edara nga minor pa kaayo, dili gyud siya dapat angay padraybon labi na gyud diri sa atong mga kadalanan kay mas delikado nga maka-disgrasya sila or sila madisgrasya,” Tumulak added.

As a procedure, Tumulak said that when a minor figures in road accidents, a citation ticket is issued and the vehicle is impounded.

The next course of action would depend on whether or not the parties involved would opt for a settlement or if the victim would decide to pursue the filing of a case in court.

Tumulak said that they would also have to refer the case to the CSWD for proper intervention. | with CTU Intern Mary Godinez

