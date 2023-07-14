Drowning in Cebu: Bodies of two missing boys found in San Fernando

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 14,2023 - 09:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two minors, who went missing while swimming in the sea, were found lifeless floating in the seas off the coast of Panadtaran in San Fernando town, southern Cebu early morning Friday, July 14,2023.

Police identified the victims as Jozel Apao, 13, and Frances Ramayrat, 16, both from Barangay Tungo in San Fernando.

The boys were reported missing on Thursday, July 13. Hours after their disappearance, the bodies of the two boys were rescued near the place where they went missing.

According to Antonio Ferrer, 62, a local fisherman in the area, the minors had another companion when they went swimming. The third one was able to leave and informed residents in the area that his two companions went missing.

The fisherman was one of the many persons who helped look for the kids when they went missing.

Ferrer said that the older victim convinced his cousin to go to the deeper parts of the sea. He added that the victims disregarded the warning from a security guard and went further in.

Ferrer said that he has been living in the area for a long time and that there have been many instances of people, not just children, drowning in the area.

He added that many of the locals believe that a supernatural being may have pulled the kids under.

Rommel Pinatil, head of the San Fernando Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said that they received the report of the drowning incident at around 11 a.m. from a concern citizen.

Personnel of MDRRMO immediately responded to the call and began a search and rescue operation.

He added that during their search and rescue operation, the waves were strong and there was zero visibility which made the search difficult.

But the personnel, with the help of some fishermen, and personnel from the local Bureau of Fire Protection.

He added that some members of the Coast Guard also provided assistance.

Pinatil said that they looked for the minors until around 6:30 p.m. but they had to stop because of the strong waves and the heavy rain.

The search and retrieval operation was conducted early on Thursday morning at around 5:00 a.m.

Pinatil said the local fisherman believes that there is a dangerous current in the area.

“Naay current diha nga ilahang giingon sa mga mananagat nga mokalit lang og tis-laob nya ang tubig sad murag molilo,” he said.

He added that many victims have drowned in this area in the past and that the area is considered dangerous by residents because of this.

