26th SHAABAA opens on Sunday with 23 teams vying for supremacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- A total of 23 teams will battle for hardcourt supremacy in the 26th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) that will unfold at 1 p.m.on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Magis Eagles arena in Mandaue City.

SHAABAA, one of the longest-running alumni-based hoop wars in Cebu, will highlight some notable innovations for the 26th season according to its president Lloyd Jeffrey Lua Atillo.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Atillo said that their league went on a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They resumed games last year during their silver anniversary.

But despite the long break, Atillo is proud to announce that SHAABAA has embraced impactful changes to further improve the quality of their beloved tournament.

Innovations

One of the most notable innovation that they have adopted was the use of a mobile application called Sacred Heart School Ateneo De Cebu Alumni Association App.

The mobile application can be accessed by SHAABAA members and their fellow alumni community to stream live games, view schedules, view team and player stats, and results.

“Coming from the two year pandemic hiatus where a lot has changed, the SHAABAA Board also adapts to the changing world. Thus, we plan to focus on these three things and also maintain what has been previously setup,” said Atillo who is member of Division C’s back-to-back champions, Batch 2012.

The mobile app was launched last year, but Atillo plans to add more features and improvements to the app to encourage their fellow SHS-AdC alumni members to use it.

“We, want to adapt to the digital environment by encouraging players to become part of the app. This is a platform where our fellow alumni can view the schedule of games, statistics and live games at the convenience of their homes! Although this is a work in progress, we would like to use this platform for alumnis to reconnect – similar to facebook and instagram,” he added.

Medical professionals

In addition, Atillo noted that they’ve tapped fellow alumni members who are medical professionals to ensure the safety and welfare of their players.

They tapped Asian Orthopedics’ Dr. Pierre Mella of Batch 2000, Orthosports-Sports and Medicine Surgery Center’s Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr. while they also have a team of nurse and physical therapists during the game.

Also, SHAABAA tapped Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) deputy commissioner Atty. Boyet Velez to be this year’s tournament commissioner.

They also tapped the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to handle the team and player statistics.

Expertise

According to Velez, he will apply his expertise and system they have with Cesafi in SHAABAA to ensure the quality of the games and officiating.

Most importantly, Atillo wanted to foster sportsmanship and camaraderie among the teams and players competing in the tournament.

“Basketball will always be a highly physical and emotional sport. But beyond this, it is always about the camaraderie and sportsmanship that bonds us together as we enjoy the sport we love, that is basketball,” Atillo said.

There will be three divisions competing in the tournament. These are division A, B, and C. Division A and C has seven teams, while Division B has nine teams.

The top six teams in each division will advance to the playoffs.

