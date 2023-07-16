In Bohol, Sevilla twin hanging bridges reopen for visiting tourists

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — One of the famous tourism attractions in Bohol province, the Sevilla Twin Hanging Bridge, has already been reopened to accommodate guests.

The newly reconstructed hanging bridge was blessed last July 7, 2023 as the municipality of Sevilla also celebrated its 153rd Founding Anniversary.

Hanging bridges reopening

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado and Sevilla Mayor Juliet Dano also led the ribbon cutting ceremony that was held on the same day.

It was formally reopened to the public the next day, July 8, the provincial government said.

Sevilla town’s twin hanging bridge was destroyed and washed away by strong water current caused by Super Typhoon Odette that hit Bohol province and other parts of the Visayas in December 2021.

P5M aid to Sevilla

Wanting to help Sevilla town recover from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive losses caused by Odette, the provincial government of Bohol said that it donated P5.5 million for the reconstruction of the twin hanging bridges.

Doing so was also a means to help boost “eco-tourism anchored on the [province’s] Strategic Change Agenda.”

Day tour destinations in Bohol

The hanging bridges in Sevilla town were among the day tour destinations in Bohol province.

“Nalipay ako nga ang financial assistance sa Kagamhanang Probinsyal para sa Sevilla nakatabang aron mapaayo kining taytayan kay dako na kini nga tabang para sa komunidad,” Aumentado said.

(I am happy that the financial assistance of the province for Sevilla helped in fixing these bridges because this (project) is a big help to the community.)

Shaking adds to the fun

The 40-meter long hanging bridge was made from woven bamboo slats and supported by steel cables. It has a height of about 25 meters.

And while the two bridges were properly secured, these would still be prone to shaking when guests would walk on it, which would heighten the fun for adrenaline junkies.

Crossing the bridge also gives guests a good view of the Sipatan River that is below it while local shops selling souvenirs and refreshments are located on the other side of the bridge.

Entrance fee for Bohol bridges

In its advisory, the provincial government shares that guests who are 10-years-old and up will be charged P50 per person as entrance fee so they can use the twin bridge to cross the Sipatan River.

Sevilla town is located about 22 kilometers away from Tagbilaran City.

