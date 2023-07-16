Ricky Rivero, former teen star and filmmaker, dies at 51

Ricky Rivero, former teen star turned actor-filmmaker, has died. He was 51 years old.

Rivero’s death was confirmed by his boyfriend on Facebook on Sunday, July 16, although the posts appeared to have been taken down or set into private, as of this writing. The identity of the actor-filmmaker’s partner has yet to be disclosed, as of this writing.

“Good morning po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa tumulong sa asawa ko na [si] Ricky. Ngayon wala na po si Ricky S Rivero namayapa na po,” the post read. “Maraming salamat sa walang sawang tulong sa asawa ko (Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much to those who helped my partner Ricky. Now, Ricky S. Rivero is gone. He passed away. Thank you very much to those who helped him).”

Rivero was rushed to the Philippine Heart Center last May after suffering from a stroke, per a Philippine Entertainment Portal report.

The filmmaker, who’s best known for his appearance on the variety show “That’s Entertainment,” is best known for his films “Eva Fonda” and “D’ Aswang Slayerz.” EDV

