P21.9M ‘shabu’ seized from carpenter in Dauis, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sherwin “Winwin” Trabero Aranas, 33, works as a carpenter during the day.

He also delivers illegal drugs to his buyers in Dauis town and in neighboring localities in Bohol province during his free time.

Last Friday, July 14, Aranas was arrested in a buy-bust operation with suspected shabu worth at least P21.9 million, according to Police Corporal Mark Jasson Arabiana of the Dauis Police Station.

Arabiana said that Aranas, 33, no longer resisted when he was surrounded by the police during a transaction that he made with a poseur buyer whom he met at about 1 a.m. on Friday in Purok 8, Barangay Songculan, which is about a kilometer away from his home in Barangay Mariveles.

Law enforcers confiscated illegal drugs weighing 3.223 kilograms and worth at least P21.9 million from the suspect’s possession.

They also recovered a P1, 000 bill and 59 pieces of fake P1, 000 bills which they used as the buy-bust money.

Arabias said that Aranas was listed as a high-value target in their municipality. He was placed under surveillance for two months before they planned the buy-bust operation on Friday.

Aranas is now detained at the detention facility of the Dauis Police Station while his arresting officers prepare for the filing of a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

/dcb

