Cebu City buy-bust: 4 nabbed after neighbors reported location of a ‘drug den’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Concerned about the constant visit of strangers in their neighbor’s house, some of the residents in Sitio Upper Greenbelt in Barangay Quiot tipped law enforcers that something “suspicious” may be happening there.

A buy-bust operation conducted Friday night, July 14, resulted to the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of suspected shabu estimated to cost P102, 000.

“Day and night walay pili sa oras. Naa kunoy kanang mag-adto digto niya kanang unusual ba or uncommon nga taga adlaw nalang nay tao mag adto sulod-gawas. Usahay dili sila familiar sa face,” says Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Alcantara identified a certain Brian Sevellejo, 25, as the owner of the shanty that was converted into a drug den. Also arrested was his alleged cohort, Raymond Garcia, 31, and two drug den visitors identified as Shamaica Nicole Alabat, 22, and Reccis Pardo Jr., 27.

Pardo and Alabat were caught consuming shabu when authorities searched the suspected drug den, Alcantara said.

PDEA-7 operatives and personnel of the Labangon Police Station that conducted the buy-bust operation also confiscated eight small packs of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams and worth P102,000 and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected shabu was already submitted to the PNP Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis, Alcantara said.

Alcantara said that Sevellejo was a newly identified player who was able to dispose 10 to 20 grams of shabu per week.

She said that all of the four arrested suspects are now at the PDEA-7 detention facility while they prepare for the filing of charges against them.

Alcantara said that Sevellejo will be charged for maintaining a drug den while a complaint for selling illegal drugs will be filed against Garcia. Alabat and Pardo will be charged for visiting a drug den and the possession of illegal drugs.

Moreover, Alcanta said they are investigating Sevellejo’s common-law partner who was not around during the conduct of the buy-bust operation. They wanted to know if she was also involved in the operation of his drug den.

“For validation. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt. Let’s not assume right away [that she was also involved],” she said.

Also, they are in the process of verifying some names that Sevellejo and Garcia gave as to their supplier of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, Alcantara said the buy-bust operation was successful because of the help of some concerned residents in Sitio Upper Greenbelt.

“Dako kaayo ug role gyud noh ang communities in the success of campaigns against illegal drugs,” she said.

Alcantara is urging others to also do the same. They have nothing to fear since their identities will be kept anonymous.

Residents, she said, should get involved in the campaign against illegal drugs for the security and protection of their own families as well.

“Because it will affect them at the end of the day. They are living in the same community as those people. Let’s think about our family and children,” she added. / CNU Intern Mary Godinez

