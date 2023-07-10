Awol cop nabbed for illegal possession of drugs in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY – A former policeman in Bohol province was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Tawala, Panglao town on Sunday, July 9.

Victor Licayan De Castro, 41, a former policeman of Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City did not resist arrest.

According to the police report, the suspect was in possession of shabu (methamphetamine) weighing six grams with an estimated value of P40,800.

De Castro used to be assigned to the Bohol Tourist Police Unit in Panglao. He was transferred to the Bohol Provincial Police Office before he went on absence without leave last year.

He will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

