Cebu Architects Basketball Club: AEG Building Prints ekes past Diamond Built

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Defending champion, AEG Building Prints escaped with a 56-55 victory against newcomer Diamond Built in the ongoing Cebu Architects Basketball Club’s (CABC) 5th Corporate Cup at the Benedicto College gymnasium on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

AEG survived seven lead changes and four deadlocks to log its first win in their title-retention campaign.

Zach Elisha Go led AEG with 13 points while Genardo Bejo added 11.

Cinyzar Esconde scored 16 points for Diamond Built, while Dave Dela Serna had 12 and Mark Paradero added 10 points in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, Boysen Paints also eked out a hard-fought 61-60 win versus Kirby Building Systems.

Chester Hinagdanan virtually carried Boysen Paints on his back with 22 points while Criz Matunog added 10 points.

Joseph Gerundio and Sokrates Nagel scored 16 and 13 points, respectively for Kirby Building Systems.

Other games

PM Buildrite narrowly beat Modern Windows,78-75.

Michael Cinco, Pido Sanchez, Jason Cinco, and Kurt Damandaman scored 20, 18, 12, and 10 points, respectively for PM Buildrite’s victory.

Modern Windows’ Anthony Bejanting had 22 points, while Lemuel and Justin Aspacio chipped in 19 and 16 markers, apiece.

Lastly, Cebu Home Builders defeated Landlite, 66-59, with KimKim Rebosura leading the team with 19 points.

Kimboy Marilao had 17 points and Jonas Panerio added 11 points for Cebu Home Builders.

Landlite’s Miguel Cinabre and John Buhawe each scored 16 points.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Corporate Cup: Kirby Building Systems logs first win

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP