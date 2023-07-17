Start ’em young! Proud moment of a teacher and mother from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Geizl Zanoria Ardita, a resident from Cabulihan, Guba Cebu City, is a mom of a one year and one-month-old baby who is already into learning the basic nursery stuff at a very young age.

According to Ardita, her son Mavy, is fond of watching YouTube videos where the contents are mostly sounds of animals and the alphabet.

“Nagtuon na mi hasta mga sound sa animals. Then magwatch man sd jd na cyas youtube, nakamemorize na lang pud cya,” she said.

(We are already studying including the sound of animals. Then he also watches YouTube, he has already memorized them.)

READ: Anne Curtis gikantahan si Baby Rosie, matud ni Luis Manzano: ‘First time ko nakita naguluhan anak ko!’

Phonic sounds of letters first

Ardita started to teach her son the phonic sound of letters and animal sounds when he was still an infant.

” Wala pay one year old, nagtuon na mi hasta mga sound sa animals.”

(He was not yet one year old when we already taught him the sound of animals.)

Being an ESL teacher finds it easy for her to teach her son at a young age with these kinds of learning materials as she is used to teaching and handling kids.

READ: Heartwarming video of child and furbaby in jeep goes viral

Good job, Mavy! MAAYUHA BATAA! 🥹🤍WATCH: Geizl Zanoria of Cabulihan, Guba, Cebu City shares a video of her one-year-old son Mavy doing phonic sounds of letters A to D. According to Geizl, Mavy learned the sounds of the four letters in just one week.Diba!? Fast learner gyud ang mga babies! 😍🤍🎥Giezl Zanoria Ardita/Fb via Irene Ardiente, CNU Intern#CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, July 16, 2023

“Since ESL teacher ko murag natural na lang naku moteach ni Mavy kay akoa mga students kay kids man pud, like kung unsa nga lesson akoa e teach sa akoa students mateach ra sad naku ni Mavy,” Giezl added.

(Since I am a teacher, it just seemed natural for me to teach Mavy because he is like my students, like what I teach my students I teach them also to Mavy.)

READ: 3-year-old stands out for reading skills

ESL teacher skills

This mother makes sure that she has a lot of time for her son, Mavy, even when she is busy being an ESL teacher. This is her way to bond and somehow teach Mavy new things.

“Everyday kay magallotted kog mga 1 hour-2 hours, magstudy me, random lang amo tun-an but kasagaran kay animal sounds,” she states.

(Everyday I allot 1 hour to 2 hours, we will study, we will study random things, most of it are animal sounds.)

Babies are like sponges, easy to absorb new things and learn as they adapt to their environment for as long as they are surrounded by people eager to teach and share simple knowledge with them.

Good job, Mama Giezl, and baby Mavy! | CNU Intern Irene Ardiente

RELATED STORIES

1-year-old baby sa Guimaras nag-viral dahil sa Disney costume, suot na kapa nagkakahalaga ng P1-M

Having a baby? You need P60K to buy essential items–study

/dbs