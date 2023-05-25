Heartwarming video of child and furbaby in jeep goes viral

CEBU City, Philippines– A heartwarming video capturing the sweet interaction between a child and a puppy in a jeepney went viral on social media.

The video, shared by netizen Louchi Estbel, quickly gained popularity and garnered widespread attention.

The video was taken on May 15, 2023 in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Estbel told CDN Digital she was delighted to see the two while taking a ride on the jeepney.

“I was riding the jeep then I noticed the little boy kissing and hugging his puppy. Natuwa po ako kasi ang cute nilang dalawa,” she told CDN Digital. (I was happy because they were very cute.)

This heart-melting display of affection struck a chord with Estbel.

She said she was also happy to see a child engaging with a pet puppy than being engrossed in gadgets.

“Bihira na ‘yung ganan na bata na hindi gadget ang hawak kundi aso,” she said.

(It’s rare to see kids like that who are not into gadgets but instead on dogs.)

The video serves as a testament to the power of love, innocence, and the unbreakable bond between people of all ages and animals, inspiring us to cherish and nurture such connections in our own lives.

