Dead woman, tied and wrapped, found inside a box in Tisa, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents and passersby near a subdivision in Brgy. Tisa thought it was just another box discarded on the street.

Then a street sweeper came to take it off the road and got the shock of his life.

Inside the box was a body of a dead woman.

Dead woman in a box found at 1 p.m.

Tisa Barangay Captain Ringo Pacaña said the street sweeper made the discovery around 1 p.m.

The street sweeper tried to pick up the box, but realized it was heavy so he sought assistance from barangay tanods (village peacekeepers in English).

When they moved it slightly, an arm suddenly popped out, prompting them to run back to the barangay hall to tell nearby police of their discovery.

“Abi niya (street sweeper) garbage ldeaang… Pagkakita sa kamot, mao na to,” Pacaña said.

(He (street sweeper) thought that it was just a piece of garbage…when he saw the hand, that is what happened next.)

Cops confirm dead woman in box

Police from Punta Princesa Police Station (Station 10) confirmed that the box contained a corpse that belonged to a woman.

The victim was wrapped in a white blanket. Her arms were tied with rubber and aluminum wire, in what looked like another case of ‘salvage killing’.

Face of dead woman bashed

Police also found several bruises on different parts of her body, and her face had been brutally bashed to the point that it can no longer be recognizable.

Investigators had yet to determine the victim’s identity but noted that she had blond hair. She was also wearing a black sweater and black shorts.

Her nails were also manicured, they said.

According to Pacaña, prior to the gruesome discovery, some residents noticed that the box had been emitting a ‘really foul smell’ and flies had been encircling around it.

He believed that the victim was not a resident of Tisa, and that it was just dumped there.

“Wala man say reported nga missing among nadawatan,” said Pacaña.

(We also did not receive any report of a missing person.)

