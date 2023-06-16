Salvage victim? Dead man with gunshot wounds found in Sibonga, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An unidentified dead man was found with gunshot wounds in Barangay Simala, Sibonga town, south Cebu early Friday morning, June 16, 2023.

According to the Sibonga Police Station, they received a call from a concerned citizen at around 5:45 a.m. about a dead man found near an elementary school in the town.

Police personnel arrived in the area and found the man lying on the vacant lot near the road wearing an AKRHO frat shirt and jogger pants.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was found lifeless lying facing upward with his hands tied backward and bathing in his own blood.

The police found three empty shells of unknown caliber of firearms at the scene.

The police report also revealed that, according to Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) crime scene processing and investigation, the dead man was hogtied with a meter-long utility rope and appeared to have gunshot wounds on his back and head.

According to Police Master Sergeant Leon Gesim, desk officer at the Sibonga Police Station, the victim still has not been identified and has not been claimed by relatives as of posting.

The body was brought to the Cebu South Funeral Homes in Barangay Bahay for further investigation.

Gesim added that a follow-up investigation is being conducted by the police to determine the perpetrators and the motive behind the killing.

They are also asking possible eyewitnesses to come out and issue a statement to help police identify the dead man and in solving the killing. /rcg

