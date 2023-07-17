Trojans playing for UC bow out of PCAP inter-school chess tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC)-Toledo Xignex Trojans wrapped up its campaign in the inaugural Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) National Inter-School Championships with a decent fourth place finish in the eliminations.

The UC-Trojans bowed out of the tournament last weekend at fourth place in the eliminations after losing in rounds five and six which could’ve qualified them to the final round.

They lost to the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Manila in round five and went on to lose against the La Immaculada Concepcion School-Pasig in round six.

Still, it was a decent campaign for the first collaboration between UC Webmasters and the Trojans in the country’s biggest professional online chess tournament.

Before they were eliminated, they were ranked No. 4 among 20 competing universities and schools that tied up with various PCAP mainstay teams.

They had 61 points after four rounds of campaigning in the tournament, just behind eventual champion De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Blazers Alumni, Ateneo de Manila University, and Dasmarinas Integrated High School.

Dasmarinas Integrated High School lost to the Blazers in the championship match, while Ateneo finsihed as third. the fourth place went to San Sebastian College Recoletos-Manila.

UC-Trojans’ team was comprised of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap Diego Abraham Caparino, Chris Aldritz Pondoyo, Duane Borgonia, John Dave Lavandero, Edelyn Vosotros, Rogel Nino Panilagao, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

