42 cluster precincts to be added in 9 brgys – Comelec-Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 42 makeshift classrooms will be established in 9 of the 27 barangays in Mandaue City as additional cluster precincts for the upcoming SK and Barangay elections on October 30.

Lawyer Annafleur Gujilde, election officer of the Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) on Monday, July 17, said that additional classrooms or clustered precincts would be needed because the number of voters increased.

660 cluster precincts needed

Gujilde said that they would need 660 classrooms or cluster precincts to accommodate the voters.

Mandaue City has 236,668 regular voters or those aged 18 years old and above and 76,781 SK voters aged 18 years old to 30 years old.

The Comelec-Mandaue during the 2022 national elections, used 321 precincts.

Maximum number of voters in precinct

The election officer said that aside from the increase in voters, during the last election, the maximum number of voters in a cluster precinct is 1,000 compared to this barangay election wherein the maximum number of voters per precinct would be 800.

“Kay limited man sad ang number of machines, so mas daghan ang voters per classroom….

Manual elections ang (barangay) unya duha ka balota depende sa imo’ng edad 18 to 30 makabotar sa SK ug barangay ,” said Gujilde.

42 makeshift classrooms

(Because the number of machines are limited, so there are more voters per classroom….Manual elections for (barangay) and then the two ballots will depend on the age — 18 to 30 can vote for SK and barangay in the elections.)

The city government had already committed to build 42 makeshift classrooms, she said.

The nine barangays that do not have enough classrooms to cater to its number of voters are Bakilid, Banilad, Cubacub, Guizo, Ibabao-Estancia, Maguikay, Pagsabungan, and Tabok.

“Mas prefer mi og dili tent. nga classroom unta, kay init man gud ang tent. So let’s say nga naa silay quadrant hall nga pwede matukuran og temporary structure, nga naay bongbong, atop mabutangan og electric fan kay kaluoy sad kung tent lang,” said Gujilde.

Additional makeshift cluster precincts

(We would not prefer a tent, that it would be a classroom instead, because the tent would be very hot inside. So let’s say that they have a quadrant hall that they are allowed to build the temporary structure, with walls, roof and that we can put an electric fan inside because it would be pitiful if we use a tent.)

She said that the additional makeshift cluster precincts would be established inside the school because they would need to ask for the approval of the Comelec main office if they would wish to build it outside the school premises.

