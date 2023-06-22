Comelec-7 to launch mall voting on Brgy and SK Elections 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) will have its simultaneous simulation on mall voting in Cebu on July 15, 2023.

Lawyer Lionel Castillano, Comelec-7 director, said this would be the pilot simulation for the planned mall voting in the region during the October 30, 2023, Barangay and SK elections.

On July 15, Comelec will conduct mall voting simulations in SM Consolacion and Robinson’s Galleria in Cebu City.

Castillano said voting precincts of Barangay Pitogo in Consolacion town would be transferred to SM Consolacion while voting precincts in Barangay Parian in Cebu City would be transferred to Robinson’s Galleria.

He said this would be part of Comelec’s vision to enhance the voting experience of voters.

“Nagsugod ta nga magmall registration. So, muabot ang panahon nga katong mga duol nga mga barangays sa malls, if, una, naa pay space ang mall, adto na ngadto magvoting para convenient sa ilaha,” he said.

(We started having mall registrations. So, time will come that barangays, which are near malls, if, first, the mall has space, then the voting will be done there so that it will be convenient for them.)

He said this initiative was done at no cost to the commission, as it was part of the establishments’ corporate social responsibility.

“Mao man nay gusto sa Comelec, enhanced voting experience. So, comfortable sila,” he said.

(That is what the Comelec wants, enhanced voting experience. So, they are comfortable.)

Castillano, however, said the sustainability of this initiative in the following elections would also depend on the ground situation of identified malls and establishments.

“Ang problema lang g’yud nato ani is ang space didto. Karon, okay pa because wa pa katake off siguro og maayo ang economy, unya dili pa sila puno,” he added.

(Our problem with this is our space there. Now, it is still okay because the economy has not yet really taken off yet, and they (the malls) are not yet really full.)

