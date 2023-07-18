Through determination, Cebu City’s Kirbey Borbon makes it to Adamson Baby Falcons roster

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Kirbey Borbon is not one who’d give up that easily.

This was proven recently when he made it to the Adamson high school basketball team in Manila.

The 15-year-old cager from the mountain barangay of Sirao here used his determination to make it to the Baby Falcons roster.

Borbon, who stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall, shared with CDN Digital that he tried out for local universities here but didn’t get the nod of the coaches.

“Ni try out ko sa UV, USJ-R pero wala ko nakuha,” he said.

(I tried out with UV and USJ-R but they didn’t pick me.)

But the former student of the Pit-os National High School didn’t stop there.

Borbon said he saw a post from Adamson University’s Facebook page about tryouts that will be held in Cebu.

Confident of his talent, Borbon was determined to try out for the Baby Falcons, who are runners up in the recent UAAP juniors basketball tournament.

“Na kita nako sa Facebook nga magpa try out og basketball ang Adamson University tapos ni ana ko sakong papa nga ‘Pa, kuyugi ko ani mo suway ko og try out.’ Tapos ge kuyugan kos akong papa tapos pag human na sa try out na ngayu og number ang mga coach. Unya pag human, manawag ra daw sila kung kinsa ilang paanhion sa Adamson University,” he recalled.

(I saw in their Facebook page that they were going to hold tryouts here. So, I told my father to accompany me. So I tried out then after that, I asked the phone number of the coach. After that, they told me they’d just call me to inform me who made it to the team.)

The tryout was held at the Capitol Parish gym in April 21-22.

When he received the news he made the team, he said he felt relieved that all his determination paid off.

“Happy kaayu ko, hasta akong mga pamilya, nga part nako sa Adamson University,” he said.

(I was so happy, also my family, that I am part of the Adamson University.)

Borbon is now in Manila, almost three weeks since he was chosen.

He said this will be a huge help for him and his family in terms of his basketball career and education.

“Naka help because ge tagaan ko nila og full scholarship, free uniform, food, and dorm,” he said.

(It really helps because I was given full scholarship, free uniform, food, and dorm.)

According to Borbon, he started playing at the age of seven. He belongs to a family of basketball players.

He said his elder brother, his grandfather, and his uncles all play basketball. He gained experience playing in small leagues in their area.

Now that he is set to play for a team in the UAAP, Borbon wants to inspire those who also dream of making it to the big leagues.

“Akong message sa mga gustong ma parihas nako, practice ra jud mo pirme. Work hard og salig lang jud mo sa imong kaugalingon og sa Ginoo,” he said.

(My message to those who want to make it to the big leagues, just keep on practicing. Work hard and truns in yourself and in the Lord.)

